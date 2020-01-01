Reimagining the Employee Experience

Your Automation Psychology And Roadmap Just Shifted Gears

Just look around you. Your organization, I’m willing to bet, was not designed to cope with a major global pandemic, let alone to prosper. Perhaps you were affected in the last few months by the contradictory forces of heavily disrupted supply chains, alongside peaks in customer demand. COVID-19 Has Broken Formal And Informal Workforce Ecosystems

Imagine a world where...
  • The Fruition Of Innovative Ideas
  • Leadership Understanding The Formal And Informal Ecosystems
  • How These Adaptive Strategies Can Help
  • Going Digital And The New Emerging Technologies
This Forrester report, “How to Adapt When Your Workforce Ecosystems Are Breaking”, details the ecosystems that employees rely-on every day and gives leaders insight into how they need to make decisions that allow these ecosystems to support their reimagined workforce.

