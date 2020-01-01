Reimagining the Employee Experience

Provided by:

Provided by: The Forrest Report Logo



Just look around you. Your organization, I’m willing to bet, was not designed to cope with a major global pandemic, let alone to prosper. Perhaps you were affected in the last few months by the contradictory forces of heavily disrupted supply chains, alongside peaks in customer demand. COVID-19 Has Broken Formal And Informal Workforce Ecosystems



Imagine a world where... The Fruition Of Innovative Ideas

Leadership Understanding The Formal And Informal Ecosystems

How These Adaptive Strategies Can Help

Going Digital And The New Emerging Technologies This Forrester report, “How to Adapt When Your Workforce Ecosystems Are Breaking”, details the ecosystems that employees rely-on every day and gives leaders insight into how they need to make decisions that allow these ecosystems to support their reimagined workforce.





Your Automation Psychology And Roadmap Just Shifted Gears