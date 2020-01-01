Remote Employee Productivity Monitoring

We're now past the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most organizations have successfully transferred their workforces from the office to home. However, shifting thousands of employees to working from home and expecting them to magically maintain the same level of productivity is unrealistic. Moreover, it presents new challenges for security teams.

This white paper shares how to get the clearest understanding of remote employees' productivity and why companies choose user activity monitoring to boost productivity, improve visibility, and protect their valuable data.

About Ekran System®

EKRAN® is a full-cycle insider threat solution with a robust toolset for monitoring, recording, and reporting on the productivity of the office and remote employees.