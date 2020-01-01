Rethinking How Backup Data is Used in K-12 Education

Download Now Provided by: Veeam Topic: Security Format: PDF

When ransomware in school districts made the headlines in the New York Times last year, the secret was out in a big way. Schools were the target of malware attacks alongside state and local governments. As the article noted, school systems often lack the resources “to keep up with each generation of threats,” and district leaders underfund cybersecurity initiatives with the mentality that “it won’t happen to us.”



In a time when data replication happens instantly, the risks from ransomware are bigger than ever. Read this whitepaper to learn what to do about it.