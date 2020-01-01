Rethinking Security Automation: Six Best Practices to Improve Visibility and Accelerate Response

Provided by:
ReliaQuest
Tech Industry
PDF
There are tools for analyzing just about every type of
security threat, and for collecting data that adds
context to potential threat activity. The problem today
is that there are too many tools, too little integration
among them, and more noise than a team can analyze
and understand – all of which add up to less visibility
into threats and less efficient security teams
Learn more on how to use automation strategically across existing
investments to gain context and insights for faster
threat response by downloading this report now.