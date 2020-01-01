Rethinking Security Automation: Six Best Practices to Improve Visibility and Accelerate Response

Download Now
Provided by: ReliaQuest
Topic: Tech Industry
Format: PDF
There are tools for analyzing just about every type of security threat, and for collecting data that adds context to potential threat activity. The problem today is that there are too many tools, too little integration among them, and more noise than a team can analyze and understand – all of which add up to less visibility into threats and less efficient security teams

Learn more on how to use automation strategically across existing investments to gain context and insights for faster threat response by downloading this report now.
Download Now

    Find By Topic