Rising Customer Expectations Drive Adoption of Visual Engagement Tools

Connected customers compare their customer service experiences not just with your competitors but also with the best experiences that they‘ve had with consumer brands. When they have an experience that builds trust and reduces effort with other brands, regardless of industry, they’re going to expect it from yours.



LogMeIn commissioned Forrester Consulting to survey CX professionals to dig into the issue. The bottom line: Adopting the right visual engagement technology is critical for brands focused on increasing customer trust and decreasing customer effort as their top CX goals. Learn more about what they found.