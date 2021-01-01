Risk Assessment: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Security

Download Now Provided by: Akamai Topic: Security Format: PDF

Adding multi-factor authentication (MFA) as an additional login security layer can significantly reduce risk. But did you know that most traditional MFA solutions can be compromised with relative ease?



Cybercriminals have developed simplistic yet highly effective mechanisms to circumvent today’s MFA services, including phishing, social engineering, use of transparent proxies or man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, authentication code interception via email or SMS, replay attacks, and SIM swapping.



How mature is your organization’s authentication security? Understand the risks of today’s authentication models — from usernames and passwords to next-generation keyless FIDO2 MFA — and identify your organization’s current exposure.