Robotic Process Automation And Human Resources

In this time of rapid change, maximizing humans’ potential to focus on important matters is critical for organizational competitiveness and survival. The shift is a game changer for workers in general, and it fundamentally impacts the Talent Management and Human Resources (HR) functions. As a driver for recruiting and retaining employees and influencing the company’s brand, the HR function finds itself in a unique position in the modern workforce. HR professionals can take advantage of emerging new technologies to drive their organization to develop a competitive edge in the digital age.



Technologies like Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) open up new horizons for organizations and their workers. They take over the mundane and repetitive work normally performed by people, freeing up humans to focus on more strategic, value-added activities.These new technologies should increase HR’s capability to focus more on the experience of their candidates and employees, and to make the workplace itself, more human-centric.



