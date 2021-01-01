SAS Viya and the Cloud: How SAS Is Changing the Game It Invented

Read More Provided by: SAS Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

For your enterprise, the cloud should represent an opportunity for you to rethink how you manage your operations.



SAS Viya takes full advantage of the cloud's scalability, providing a solution that delivers the latest, up-to-date capabilities. By moving to a fully cloud-native architecture, SAS Viya is on the path to becoming fully containerized, supporting industry standards. It has been redesigned for running on each of the major public and hybrid cloud platforms.



The challenge is that data, tools, and algorithms alone will not deliver value; it is the decisions enterprises make that will spell the difference. That requires trust in the data and models, and the decisions that are made from them. Because of the complexity of data, rapidly changing business needs organizations need ready access to compute and storage that can scale.



