SASE: A Changing World Calls for a Different Kind of Network

The challenges legacy networks face

Hhow the SASE services offered by VMware can help your network become flexible, agile, secure and scalable

In today's world of work-from-anywhere, the network is more important than ever. However, legacy networks were not designed to handle the long list of challenges that organizations face. It’s time for the network to evolve to provide precisely what businesses need in this changing world—a secure access service edge (SASE).SASE enables companies to support future needs without worrying if the network can handle the demands. It can provide connectivity, security and optimized app access for all employees, no matter where they work, enabling access to the apps they need on the devices they use.In this ZK Research report, learn about: