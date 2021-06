Download Now Provided by: VMware Topic: Mobility Format: PDF

Modern enterprises demand access to the latest and greatest business applications anywhere, anytime. Problem is, you may still use those tools over private, leased line architectures built in the early 1990s. Why drive your newest high-powered sports car down a gravel road? In this paper, you’ll take a look at the older models and discover a better way to make sure "Work From Anywhere" actually works from anywhere.