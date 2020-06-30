SASE Convergence of Cloud Security and Networking

Exploding SaaS usage. Proliferating remote locations. Swelling ranks of roaming workers. It’s the new normal. Ensuring security for this cloud-centered reality is paramount. Join us on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. ET to learn how Cisco is breaking new ground with a SASE solution that delivers a growing set of security functions from one cloud-native service and provides a unified SD-WAN and cloud security offer.

Hear about new functionality in Cisco Umbrella's secure web gateway, cloud-delivered firewall, CASB capability, and SecureX integration. All combine to deepen visibility, protection, and control of your internet traffic while simplifying security deployment and management.