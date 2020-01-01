SASE For Dummies

Today’s IT teams face a common challenge: how to securely enable the growing universe of roaming users, devices, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps without adding complexity or reducing end-user performance – all while leveraging their existing security investments. Likewise, users in remote and branch offices need the same level of network performance and security protection as users in central locations. IT must develop strategies to protect users – wherever they work and on any device they use – from a variety of threats, including malware infections, command-and-control callbacks, phishing attacks, denial-of-service attacks, unauthorized access, and unacceptable use, among others. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the complexity — but we’re here to help!

This book examines the changing network and security landscape, gaps in the existing security stack, and the steps you can take to keep your organization safe and secure as your network evolves. We’ll share how these changes are paving the way to a new solution category: the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), which delivers multiple security functions from the cloud.

In five short chapters, you’ll learn: