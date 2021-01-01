Seamless Application Security: Security at the Speed of DevOps

Develop with Security in Mind

Test Early, Often and Fast

Leverage Integrations to Make Application Security a Natural Part of the Lifecycle

In most organizations, application security is isolated to a specific team that gets involved in the final stages of development and is perceived as an inhibitor of speed.Seamless Application Security is about making application security an integral part of the software lifecycle without creating additional burden for the stakeholders. Whether it’s taking a DevSecOps approach, or just creating a more effective security program, the need is thinking about security from the very early stages of the lifecycle.By reading this report you will learn important steps to make your Seamless Application Security transition successful: