Secure Electricity Bill Automation Using GPRS and Web Interface in Conjunction With Elliptic Curve Crypto-Stegano Scheme

The significant improvement in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) increases various new needs. Electricity boards also has no exception but still there is only conventional way to measure the electricity bill, i.e., assessing is done manually, which is an time consuming and expensive process and it requires lot of human effort. There are several methods were proposed for this but still there is problem with the security over the unsecure channel. In this paper, the authors proposed the secure electricity bill automation model using GPRS and Web interface along with Elliptic Curve crypto-stegano scheme which provides the better security over the unsecure channel and solves the problem of manual billing system without replacing the existing energy meter.