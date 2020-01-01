Secure VDI solutions to help you enable your remote workforce brochure

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

HPE has a comprehensive portfolio of VDI solutions to help you meet the immediate demands of enabling a remote workforce. Designed for VMware® and Citrix environments, HPE VDI solutions are built to deliver secure, efficient access to applications and data, and support a wide range of user requirements across healthcare, government, financial services, education, manufacturing, and retail industries. HPE has assembled pre-configured packages or can tailor the right solution to meet your specifications