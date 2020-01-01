Securing remote workers: protecting the cloud workplace

Today’s networks are transforming digitally before our eyes. Organizations across the globe are either cloud-first or cloud-next, and are moving their workforce, workplace, and workloads to cloud service applications and infrastructure.

To effectively – and efficiently – secure this new reality, organizations are seeking solutions that maximize:

Simplicity: Move from fragmented cloud and endpoint security to maximized protection, via a fully integrated cloud-to-endpoint solution, eliminating the struggle of integrating multiple, disparate tools.

Visibility: Gain cloud-to-endpoint visibility across an environment that prioritizes information, so your team sees what’s critical, and where - right now.

Efficiency: Immediately take action across multiple security layers, and move from manually clicking to pre-built and customizable, automated workflows from cloud-to-endpoint.

Learn how combining Cisco Umbrella and AMP for Endpoints and powering it with SecureX, our cloud-native, built-in platform technology, can smooth your transition to the cloud and protect your remote workforce by maximizing your defense.