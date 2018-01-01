Security Attacks in Mobile Adhoc Networks

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Computer Applications Topic: Mobility Date Added: Jun 2012 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors describe the security issues in Mobile adhoc networks. MANET has no clear line of defense, so, it is accessible to both legitimate network users and malicious attackers. In the presence of malicious nodes, one of the main challenges in MANET is to design the robust security solution that can protect MANET from various routing attacks. However, these solution are not suitable for MANET resource constraints, i.e., limited bandwidth and battery power, because they introduce heavy traffic load to exchange and verifying keys. In this paper, the current security issues in MANET are investigated. Particularly, they have examined different routing attacks, such as flooding, black hole, spoofing, wormhole, Sybil and rerr generation attacks, as well as existing solutions to protect MANET protocols.