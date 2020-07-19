A service level agreement (SLA) is a proven method for establishing expectations for arrangements between a service provider and a customer. Service level agreements involve identifying standards for availability and uptime, problem response/resolution times, service quality, performance metrics, and other operational concepts.

Service level agreements streamline operations and allow both parties to identify a proper framework for ensuring business efficiency and customer satisfaction. On the flip side, businesses can identify where problems lie if service level agreements are not adhered to, then make the necessary decisions to find additional budget funding, impose penalties, or seek alternate providers and staff.

These agreements can exist between businesses (such as between a company and an external cloud provider) or entirely within an organization (such as between an IT department or help desk and its user base). They can be unidirectional (one party assuming responsibility for all details) or bidirectional (both parties share the responsibility for certain elements or actions).

PURPOSE

This service level agreement (SLA) policy from TechRepublic Premium provides guidelines for service level agreements and responsibilities for both providers (whether external or internal) and customers.

You can customize the policy to fit the needs of your organization. Since service level agreements can vary depending on the scope or services involved, it is recommended to delete the elements that do not apply to your company.