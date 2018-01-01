Shrinking Employees Turnover Intention by Applying Tools of Job Embeddedness (Used as a Mediator)

In this research paper, the authors examined the association among the HRM practices through job embeddedness (as a mediator) and employee turnover intentions. In this paper, the researchers used new construct i.e. job embeddedness to explore its mediating impact on the relationship between employee turnover intentions and HRM practices such as training, compensation, career planning, performance appraisal and supervisor support. Job embeddedness was studied in terms of fit, links, and sacrifice organization. Job embeddedness plays a crucial role to reduce turnover.