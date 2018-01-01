Single to Multiband Frequency Technique for Wireless and Telecomm Microstrip Antenna Design

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Soft Computing and Engineering (IJSCE) Topic: Mobility Date Added: Nov 2012 Format: PDF

In this paper, the variations of changing the number of rings, diameter and patch material are studied for circular ring-shape planar antenna and explore the possibility of converting a single band antenna to multiband. While doing so retain the compactness of multiband antenna. Such type of planar structure has wide potential with multiband support which is to be sight for different aerospace and telecommunication applications. A circular conductor is placed centered in the narrow annular ring having inner Radius (Ri) and outer Radius (Ro). These patterns are printed on Poly Tetra Flouro Ethlene (PTFE) substrate having dielectric constant 4.4, a thickness of 1.59mm, and a loss tangent of 0.020.