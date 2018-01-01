Space Vector Pulsewidth Modulation Controlled Multilevel Current Source Inverter

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Research Journal of Computer Science (IRJCS) Topic: Hardware Date Added: May 2015 Format: PDF

Space Vector Pulse Width Modulation (SVPWM) scheme is chosen to control the multilevel current source inverter. Among different modulation techniques, SVPWM is popularly accepted in recent trend, as it is easier for digital realization. SVPWM reduces the harmonics and the switching losses and has better DC bus utilization. Multilevel inverter have capability to deliver high output power with lower DV/DT (or) lower DI/DT with less distorted output waveforms resulting in reduction of harmonics injected into the system. Multilevel current source inverter is one of the effective solutions for better output power quality (i.e.) less harmonic currents and less total harmonics distortion of the output current.