Special report: Cybersecurity in an IoT and mobile world (free PDF)

Mobile and IoT adoption continue to rise, enhancing communication and productivity across the enterprise—and unleashing an avalanche of security concerns. This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature
, looks at the risks of IoT and mobile and offers strategies and recommendations that can help protect your organization against cyberattack. From the ebook:
One of the biggest challenges with the Internet of Things (IoT) is the security headache that comes with it. This issue is exacerbated in the enterprise, where connected devices often control large, dangerous machines, or send and receive sensitive data.
While IoT can bring new data and helpful insights, it also introduces new vulnerabilities into your organization. As such, it is critical that enterprises consider the security implications of an IoT deployment before moving forward.
Here are 10 best practices for businesses, schools, factories, and other organizations looking to improve their IoT security. Understand your endpoints
Each new IoT endpoint introduced into a network brings a potential entry point for cybercriminals that must be addressed.
“IoT devices are likely to be built by numerous manufactures, on multiple open source and proprietary operating systems, and have various levels of computing power, storage, and network throughput,” wrote John Pironti, IP Architects president and cybersecurity expert, in a paper published by ISACA. “Each IoT endpoint will need to be identified and profiled, added to an asset inventory, and monitored for their health and safety.” Track and manage your devices
Although it may sound simple, a good starting point with an IoT project is understanding exactly what connected devices are in the organization, and what they do, said Gartner research vice president Earl Perkins. However, it can be difficult to keep up with them all manually, so Perkins recommends rolling out an asset discovery, tracking, and management solution at the beginning of an IoT project.