Speech Recognition in Context of Predefined Words, Phrases and Sentences Stored in a Database and its Analysis, Designing, Development and Implementation in an Application

In this paper, the authors present implementation and use of their designed language models and grammar in speech recognition engine and its analysis, designing, development and implementation in an application. This paper is concerned with 'Speech recognition application' named 'Text editor through voice', which is operated as 'Speech recognition (speaker independent) system', based on 'Speech recognition technology'. The approach is based on experiencing the praxis using 'Hidden markov model' and application is designed in visual basic 6.0 using 'Visual programming' and 'Object oriented programming' methods.