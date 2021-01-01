Spotlight: The State of Midsized Business and IT Today

Read More Provided by: Dell and Intel Topic: Digital Transformation Format: PDF

Small and midsized businesses are crucial in today's digital economy, accounting for almost 99% of European businesses. IT has been a huge driving force for the growth and expansion of most SMB domestically and internationally.



By focusing on digital transformation business owners have maximized their ability to compete on the global market. These companies have traditionally succeeded by focusing on niche opportunities or serving local markets but in today’s globalizing world, most businesses will fail if they do not adopt a digital strategy.



In this report, we look specifically at companies with 100 to 499 staff. These midsized businesses continue to be powered by the entrepreneurs and dreamers who want to build tomorrow’s business without the responsibilities and distractions of being a large enterprise.



