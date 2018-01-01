SQL-Injection Security Evolution Analysis in Asp.Net

Download Now Download Now Provided by: INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENGINEERING SCIENCE & ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY Topic: Security Date Added: Jun 2012 Format: PDF

All the interactive web applications that provide work for databases are target of an SQL injection attack. Such applications gives the permission to the user for input, after that this input added in database request, that's SQL Statement. In SQL injection, the attacker provides user input that outcome in a different database request than was intended by the application programmer. SQL injection is a code injection technique that exploits security vulnerability in a website's software. The vulnerability happens when user input is either incorrectly filtered for string literal escape characters embedded in SQL statements or user input is not strongly typed and unexpectedly executed.