Standardization in Cloud Computing

Standards in cloud computing are still an issue, which needs to be addressed. This paper describes and compares six standards from five organizations: IEEE P2301, IEEE P2302, Open Cloud Business Initiative (OCBI), Open Cloud Initiative (OCI), Open Virtualization Format (OVF) and Open Cloud Computing Interface (OCCI). Since there is no generally acknowledged definition of cloud computing, they understand cloud computing as it is defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): "Cloud computing is a model for enabling convenient, on demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications and services) that can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction".