Starling Connect and One Identity Manager: Unify governance and access controls for all your cloud applications.

With Starling Connect, you can extend your investment in
identity governance beyond on-premises apps to cloud
applications used by your partners. Starling Connect builds
on One Identity Manager to unify governance, extend access
controls, ensure compliance and accelerate the provisioning /
de-provisioning of users and groups. The combined solution
provides a unified governance approach for all employees,
whatever their role or access level, and it enhances security by
centralizing and streamlining IAM processes.