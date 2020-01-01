Starling Connect and One Identity Manager: Unify governance and access controls for all your cloud applications.

Download Now Provided by: One Identity Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

With Starling Connect, you can extend your investment in identity governance beyond on-premises apps to cloud applications used by your partners. Starling Connect builds on One Identity Manager to unify governance, extend access controls, ensure compliance and accelerate the provisioning / de-provisioning of users and groups. The combined solution provides a unified governance approach for all employees, whatever their role or access level, and it enhances security by centralizing and streamlining IAM processes.