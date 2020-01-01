State of Enterprise Mac Security

Download Now Provided by: Jamf Topic: Security Format: PDF

Since COVID-19, on-site offices, devices and networks have shifted to remote work and workforces. This shift has propelled security to the forefront as protecting work-anywhere employees is paramount to organizational success.



But how do companies assess their current security state? What factors go into selecting hardware and software to maintain security compliance while protecting the end-user experience?



Jamf commissioned Vanson Bourne, a third-party market research firm, to survey 1,500 IT and InfoSec professionals to evaluate current device usage and approaches, challenges to device security, and the future state of endpoint security.



