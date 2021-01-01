State of the Internet / Security: Adapting to the Unpredictable

Download Now Provided by: Akamai Topic: Security Format: PDF

Like virtually all enterprises in 2020, Akamai had to pivot thousands of employees to remote work in a matter of days. All while supporting a massive surge in platform traffic. And while criminals sought to exploit any vulnerability these upheavals might expose. This new report shows you how our own products protected us in 2020. You’ll see how many malicious DNS queries we deflected, what types they were, when each type spiked, and which departments were targeted.



Download the report today. See how we secured Akamai and our customers through the unexpected.