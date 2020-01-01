State of the Internet / Security: Credential Stuffing in the Media Industry

Download Now Provided by: Akamai Topic: Security Format: PDF

2020 began with Akamai security researchers gaining greater visibility into the credential stuffing landscape just as the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Some attack trends continued. Many spiked exponentially. 2019’s 208% increase in credential stuffing attacks against video websites, for instance, suddenly paled in comparison to the 1,450% increase we saw in Q1 2020. And that’s just one data point. This new report features two years of insights into how criminals target and attack fast-growing industries, and supplements it with data that shows how they pivot and scale when circumstances change. Download it now.