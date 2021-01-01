State of the Manager Report

The top 4 priorities for managers in the new world of work.

Tips to help managers overcome obstacles and promote well-being.

Insights to help organizations empower managers with a People Success strategy.

This report highlights the importance of managers—the critical link between an organization’s strategy and its execution. It covers how managers are doing, how their jobs are changing, and what organizations can do to tap into the transformational power of manager success.Download the report to learn about: