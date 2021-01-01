Stay ahead by looking ahead.

Learn More Provided by: IBM Topic: Artificial Intelligence Format: HTML

Address disruptions and changing demands before they hit your bottom line. Transform slow, manual, spreadsheet-based planning processes into continuous, predictive planning. Plan quickly, create daily forecasts, evaluate multiple scenarios, forecast potential risk and compliance impacts and create data-driven plans that can pivot quickly to not only survive but thrive during the next disruption. All with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson, Cognos Analytics, and OpenPages with Watson.