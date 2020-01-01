Strategies to ensure the success for your identity governance project

Download Now Provided by: One Identity Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

Identity Manager, the centerpiece of the One Identity family of IAM solutions, marries provisioning to governance to put the right people in charge and make readily available the information necessary to achieve governance. While most governance solutions either do not offer provisioning or do so only as an afterthought, One Identity Manager has been engineered with provisioning from the ground up.



The single governance foundation in Identity Manager can cover user access to applications, user access to unstructured data and privileged access. It uses a single set of interfaces, policies, provisioning workflows, roles, identities and attestation activities. For organizations lacking the personnel or expertise to implement governance in-house, Identity Manager is available as a service.