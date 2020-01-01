Strategies to ensure the success for your identity governance project

Provided by:
Identity Manager, the centerpiece of the One Identity
family of IAM solutions, marries provisioning to
governance to put the right people in charge and make
readily available the information necessary to achieve
governance. While most governance solutions either do
not offer provisioning or do so only as an afterthought,
One Identity Manager has been engineered with
provisioning from the ground up.
The single governance foundation in Identity Manager
can cover user access to applications, user access to
unstructured data and privileged access. It uses a single
set of interfaces, policies, provisioning workflows, roles,
identities and attestation activities. For organizations
lacking the personnel or expertise to implement
governance in-house, Identity Manager is available as
a service.