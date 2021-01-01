Survey Report: Licensees' Insights into the Future of Their Oracle EBS Roadmaps

Provided by: Rimini Street
Topic: Enterprise Software
Format: PDF

Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) licensees want to optimize the value of and lifespan for their current releases. However, Oracle seemingly has another strategy – forced upgrades and self-serving roadmaps. To find out how licensees are handling their Oracle strategy, planning for the future, and implementing alternate strategies, Rimini Street partnered with IDG to survey EBS customers across the globe in diverse industries.

Download the survey report for data and insights on managing Oracle EBS to guide your strategy-building activities. The report includes:

  • Five key takeaways from the survey results
  • Strategies used by licensees to maximize ROI for EBS
  • The role of cloud migration, AMS, and third-party support in alleviating EBS burdens
  • Recommendations for your Oracle EBS roadmap
