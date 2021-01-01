Survey Report: Licensees’ Insights into the Future of Their PeopleSoft Roadmaps

What are the major challenges PeopleSoft licensees face – and what are their future PeopleSoft ERP plans?

In March 2020, Rimini Street polled PeopleSoft licensees in various roles (CIO, VP of IT, Director/Manager of IT, Oracle Application Leads, Oracle Application Managers, and Oracle Administrators) around the world, across diverse industries to find out.

The survey revealed that while most respondents believe that their current release meets business needs, most still experience frustration with support and costs. Other insights from the report:

Where Peoplesoft licensees that are no longer supported are finding support

What factors are – and aren’t – motivating PeopleSoft licensees toward the 9.2 upgrade and release cycle

Which platforms that PeopleSoft licensees are using to move to the cloud

Download the full report for survey results, insights, and recommendations to guide your PeopleSoft roadmap.