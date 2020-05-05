When computer systems won’t work, business grinds to a halt—and that costs your enterprise money. With the help of this tool, you can estimate just how much each downtime incident costs.

When to use this tool

Well, maybe business does not come to a complete halt, but enough productivity can be lost to make estimating the cost of each incident a necessity. That’s the idea behind this systems downtime expense calculator, which helps you evaluate the cost of downtime based on the reliance of your business on certain key systems.

Assumptions tab

The heart of this tool is the Assumptions tab, which asks you to provide the amount of productivity that will be lost by job category when certain key systems fail. For example, if your company’s financial systems fail, the tool makes the ballpark assumption that your executive team will suffer a 50% decrease in productivity. However, it assumes that the same system outage would have only nominal impact on warehousing, IT administration, and most other job categories.

Basic Calculations tab

With this information stored in the Assumptions tab of the tool, creating quick snapshots of the cost of downtime on the Basic Calculations tab is easy. Simply use the check boxes on the left to denote the type of system failure suffered and then enter the number of affected staffers in each job category, marked in blue. We’ve also included tallies for more intangible costs, such as lost sales, and entries for the cost of recovering a failed system.