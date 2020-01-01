Tackling the Visibility Gap in Information Security

Provided by:
ReliaQuest
Topic:
Security
Format:
PDF
We continue to see increasingly complex business environments and network architectures evolving alongside a more
sophisticated threat landscape. All of this magnifies the challenge for security practitioners tasked
with defending the organization by reducing their level of visibility into the enterprise’s security
posture. For the purposes of this report, we define visibility as how much insight an organization’s
teams have into the activities of its IT assets and users, as well as the infrastructure in place to detect
and respond to security incidents in a timely manner.
