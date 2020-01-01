Tape and Cloud: Solving Storage Problems in the Zettabyte Era of Data

The majority of data growth is associated with unstructured data. As unstructured data becomes more valuable, it is consistently a target of theft and malware attacks, therefore it is imperative to keep an archival copy of data offline, creating an "air gap" to protect it against the threat of cyber-attacks.



This combination of data growth and more stringent data management requirements puts a strain on the infrastructure and staff of IT organisations, and businesses are now required to find more efficient methods of managing data.



This IDC report explores how cloud can offer significant benefits around application and IT agility, while tape can solve many problems around data management, governance and survivability.