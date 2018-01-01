Task Scheduling for Reliable Cache Architectures of Multiprocessor Systems

Download Now Download Now Provided by: edaa Topic: Storage Date Added: Mar 2007 Format: PDF

A Single Event Upset (SEU) on a memory module often causes a soft error of a computer system. This paper presents a task scheduling method for Reliable Cache Architectures (RCAs) of multiprocessor systems. The RCAs dynamically switch their operation modes for reducing the usage of vulnerable SRAMs under real-time constraints. A mixed integer programming model has been built for minimizing vulnerability under real-time constraints. Experimental results have shown that the authors' task scheduling method achieved 47.7-99.9% less vulnerability than a conventional approach.