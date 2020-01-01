TDWI Checklist Report: Pathways to Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization

Download Now
Provided by: Informatica
Topic: Data Management
Format: PDF
Moving to the cloud presents a key opportunity for data warehouse modernization. But to take full advantage of the cloud’s flexibility, scalability, and agility, be sure to take a planned approach.

The TDWI Checklist Report, “Pathways to Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization” provides expert guidance to help you meet your objectives in moving to a cloud data warehouse

Read it to learn about best practices and core capabilities, including:

  • Intelligent data discovery tools
  • Data classification and cataloging
  • Comprehensive data integration and orchestration
  • Data quality and data governance
  • And more

Accelerate your time-to-value with cloud data warehousing. Download the report today.
Download Now

    Find By Topic