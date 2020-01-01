Technology Blueprint: Development of a Highly Autonomous Driving Infrastructure

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Tech Industry Format: PDF

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous vehicle market was estimated at $54.23 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $556.67 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 39.47% from 2019 to 2026.6 Highly Autonomous Driving (HAD) and the semi-autonomous features in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) demand a compute and sensing platform at both the core and the network edge. HPE high-performance storage and archiving solutions further augment a robust deployment, which protects data and makes it ready for analysis. Many HAD solutions may require as-a-service and other pay-as-you-go consumption models, which HPE GreenLake flexible solutions specialize in—simplifying IT infrastructure while maintaining privacy and control.