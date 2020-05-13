The COVID-19 pandemic of early 2020 proved the role technology can play in assisting workers in collaborating remotely on audio/video conferences. It’s fortunate that network speeds, robust applications and quality equipment were sufficient for the challenge in getting remote workers the tools they needed to do their jobs.

However, the prevalence of teleconferencing also demonstrates the need for a set of concrete guidelines as to how teleconferencing should be conducted; expectations for employees, organizations and the conference meetings themselves.

The purpose of this Teleconferencing policy from TechRepublic Premium is to provide requirements for conducting successful and professional teleconferences, whether at home or in the office.