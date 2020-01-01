The 12 Essential Tasks of Active Directory

Provided by:
One Identity
Topic:
Data Management
Format:
PDF
Managing large directory
structures can be unwieldy,
especially if you don’t have
the tools to properly delegate,
manage and audit actions. Even
so, when you try using the
various builtin tools Microsoft
makes available to perform the
work, you end up having to
become an expert in at least
twelve different task categories
and risk not being able to
conform to other requirements
such as: auditing, reporting and
management of distributed or
external resources.
This is where tools
such as Active Roles can greatly
simplify AD DS management and
administration tasks for you while
keeping your directory completely
secure.
Download to find out more.