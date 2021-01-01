The 2021 State of Software Quality: A View From the Enterprise

Download Now Provided by: Micro Focus Topic: Software Format: PDF

One of the best ways to focus an organization on software quality is to implement a software quality CoE.



However, CoE stakeholders and especially C-level executives must be consistent and coherent in their support of software quality, particularly because of competing priorities including customer demands, timelines, and development costs.



The CoE provides a framework that enables resources across roles to find and engage in activities that will drive improvements to software quality.



This eBook has identified many actions from requirements through the pipeline to production that will help enterprises address software quality.



The most significant finding in this research was the transformation that occurs, enabling an enterprise to become a software quality leader