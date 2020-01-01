The 5 Crucial Steps for IT-Infrastructure that is Hybrid by Design

Read More Provided by: HPEnterprise Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

Almost every organization combines some kind of cloud services with some kind of on-premises infrastructure. The spectrum is broad, and it can vary from a few SaaS solutions to a robust IaaS environment on one side and from a couple of hard drives to a full-fledged data center on the other.



If you are anywhere on that spectrum, you’re familiar with the challenges. Data has become increasingly mobile, and adding new environments means more complexity and difficult integrations and migrations. The risk of creating two (or more!) separate worlds is real.



This white paper answers to the questions: How do you manage data in a hybrid world? How do you make it work? What do you need to make it happen?