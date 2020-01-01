The automated enterprise: Unify people and processes (e-book)

View This Now Provided by: Red Hat Topic: Enterprise Software Format: PDF

An enterprise-wide approach to automation should include strategies to transform the way people, processes, and platforms work together. Software like Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform can help you realize the full value of IT automation by reducing errors and freeing staff time to work on innovative projects. Enterprise-wide automation allows your organization to manage complex environments more easily, gain visibility into your operations, and integrate new technology and processes more effectively. Learn how IT automation and Ansible work at the enterprise level to transform network, infrastructure, security, DevOps, and other IT services.