The Business Advantages of Cloud Ajacent Oracle Databases on Exadata by ESG

Oracle Exadata X8M’s performance, performance density, automation, AI-ML, database resilience, security, TCO, and time-to-market advantages makes it impossible for any DIY database systems or any other database system to match …period. DIY Oracle Database systems waste time, effort, and treasure upfront and ongoing. There is nothing to be gained and much to be lost. Few IT pros build their own DIY servers, storage, or laptops today for the same reasons. This is why the Oracle Exadata X8M’s “unfair advantage” has made it crystal clear that it’s “Game Over” for DIY database systems.