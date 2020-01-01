The Business Case for Employee Engagement and Performance

Download the infographic to learn more about:

The difference between business leaders and those who lag behind.

The topic that leaders are twice as likely to discuss.

The top four manager training topics for leading organizations.

Employee engagement and performance have never been more critical. Organizations with highly engaged strong performers are almost twice as likely to see positive business outcomes compared to organizations with low performers and low engagement. This includes improvements in customer satisfaction, employee retention, and recruiting, as well as fewer safety incidents and reduced absenteeism.