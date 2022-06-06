The Business Value of Dell’s Technology Rotation Program
Digital infrastructure resiliency is a top priority for most organizations: IDC research indicates that 59% of organizations are focused on reducing the time and effort to manage their technology investments.
Organizations are focused on improving operational efficiencies, business agility, user satisfaction levels, and meeting sustainability goals. Dell’s technology rotation program helps organizations achieve these goals:
- Staff time required to update IT assets reduced by 36%
- Shorter IT equipment refresh cycles reduce lost downtime by 97%
- Improve agility and customer satisfaction with newer and more efficient technology
- Reduce time and security risks associated with IT asset decommissioning
- Planned equipment updates reduce carbon footprint
- Better customer retention metrics