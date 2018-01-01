It’s no secret that well-crafted and reliable data-protection infrastructures
are essential to the competitiveness of businesses. When using Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Veeam® together, organizations can realize benefits
such as better data Availability
, streamlined IT operations, reduced data loss risk
and significant financial rewards.br>
In this new IDC research paper, The Business Value
of High-Availability Storage Environments from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Veeam Software
, study participants share business values they gained such as: